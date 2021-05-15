Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Begs For Early Prison Release After Revealing He Has Prostate Cancer

Joe Exotic has some unfortunate news for fans.

On Friday, the Tiger King star took to Twitter to reveal that he is battling prostate cancer and to ask fans to plead for a pardon from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in light of the diagnosis. The 58-year-old, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, explained he was scheduled to have a biopsy on a tumor below his ribs and felt “tired” after losing a ton of weight from the illness. He said:

“John Phillips [Exotic’s lawyer] has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth, and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.”

However, the former zookeeper added he doesn’t “want anyone’s pity” and really wants an early release from prison:

“What I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.”

In another post, Joe shared how he will undergo several medical tests in the upcoming weeks:

“I have an appointment on the 27th with the oncologist and June 1 with the urologist. Now they report a biopsy will also be scheduled on a tumor on my right side below my ribs. Also scheduling a colonoscopy and endoscopy to find everything.”

As you may know, the reality star is currently locked up for animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot against his sworn enemy Carole Baskin. He has attempted multiple times to obtain a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, but the former Prez failed to grant Joe the request before ending his term. Since then, the tiger handler has moved all his faith to Biden. But it seems like he will be there for a long time as there has been zero indication the politician will ever issue the coveted pardon — especially since Exotic has no case and no political pull.

But we will have to see what happens. Perhaps, supporters will come out of the woodwork and give Joe a hand. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will he actually get a pardon after this health update? Let us know in the comments (below).

