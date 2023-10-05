Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Spent ALL DAY In Mediation Together -- And Look Exhausted!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ain’t quittin’ until they come up with a plan.

As we reported on Tuesday, the estranged couple were set to head to mediation ahead of their looming custody trial, and it sounds like they’re already hard at work.

According to TMZ, the pair spent all day on Wednesday discussing details related to their divorce, like a property and asset settlement, and of course, most importantly, custody over their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Related: Hugh Jackman Set To Drop ‘Huge Bombshells’ In New Memoir Following Divorce!

A source shared with Page Six on Wednesday that Joe doesn’t want to put up a fight and wants to make things work in mediation, so long as they can “come to a fair agreement on the kids.” But it looks like both parents went ten rounds after all, despite his supposed intentions.

In photos obtained by the outlet on Thursday, the Cake by the Ocean singer can be seen leaving the NYC meeting at around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night — two hours after Sophie headed out at around 6:00 p.m. She appeared in a green knit cardigan, a white tee, and blue jeans, while Joe looked to be in a pinstripe jacket and jeans. And they looked like they’d just been THROUGH IT.

Both parties appeared a bit on the tired side, but we can’t blame them as they were reportedly in talks for 10 hours straight!

Joe Jonas leaves Sophie Turner mediation over 2 hours after estranged wife amid bitter divorce https://t.co/5Poe6vRujJ pic.twitter.com/65I6Yo3nLh — Page Six (@PageSix) October 5, 2023

Looks like they need some meditation after all that mediation!

Remember, the two are effectively trapped in the big apple per an Interim Consent Order, which prohibits them from taking the kids out of the state. But thankfully they do have some support in town — Sophie’s of course being her new pal (and Joe’s previous ex) Taylor Swift.

Mediation continues on Thursday ahead of their trial, which is set for January 2, so we’re sure there will be more updates soon. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]