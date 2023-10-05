Joe Jonas Wants To Keep Sophie Turner Custody Negotiation Peaceful!

Joe Jonas is determined to keep the peace as he and Sophie Turner begin their four-day mediation this week.

According to Page Six, a source shared that the 34-year-old singer wants to get to a better place with his estranged wife through their negotiations after things become nasty between them over the custody of their two daughters, Willa and Delphine. Well, he’s at least willing to keep the mediation sessions peaceful only if the former couple come to a “fair agreement” on the matter. The source said:

“Joe is committed to making it work with Sophie in mediation and doesn’t want to put up a fight — as long as they can come to a fair agreement on the kids.”

As for what Sophie and Joe deem as a “fair” compromise in this co-parenting situation remains unknown since they only started mediation on Wednesday. But we do know the 27-year-old actress has been wanting their children to return to their “forever home” in England. It’s one of the big reasons they even need to attend mediation as she filed a lawsuit against Joe for allegedly abducting their kids!

He denied the claims. But a rep shared that the Jonas Brothers member would be “OK with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK.” Hmm.

For now, the pair agreed to keep their girls in the Big Apple while they sort out this matter. A trial date for their custody battle also was set for January 2, 2024. Hopefully, if Joe and Sophie keep things civil and work things out during the mediation as he supposedly wants, they won’t be in for a nasty trial next year.

