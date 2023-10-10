Joe Jonas Has To Go To Taylor Swift's Apartment To Drop Off Kids With Sophie Turner! Look!

Well… this is awkward!

Amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s complicated custody agreement over their daughters Willa and Delphine, it looks like all those mediation sessions have been paying off. The Jonas Brothers singer and his estranged wife have been spotted by TMZ sharing time with their little ones — and we mean sharing! That means the whole thing, taking your time and then making handoffs. On Monday Joe was spotted picking up and dropping off the girls with their mom.

Related: Sophie Sends Joe A BOLD Taylor-Inspired Message Amid Divorce!

The awkward part comes in, though, when you take into account that the 27-year-old actress is staying at her new bestie Taylor Swift‘s NYC apartment while they sort through all this custody mess! Yeah, Joe had to trek all the way out to his most famous ex’s house to drop off his daughters after he picked them up from their mom at a park earlier in the day on Monday. Looks like the karma for that alleged 27-second phone call breakup is coming in hot almost 15 years later! LOLz!

You can see the pics (below):

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Appear To Have Child Custody Arrangement https://t.co/ipXhzStli7 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2023

As we’ve been reporting, the divorcing couple have been in a pretty nasty legal battle regarding their two children. It’s been a wild ride of back and forth, with most recently reps for Joe claiming he would be fine with raising the kids in both the US and UK after Sophie filed that lawsuit against him. They’ve been working hard to find a middle ground, which it seems they’re getting one step closer to if they’re sharing time with their daughters.

We can’t help but wonder how the former DNCE frontman is feeling about going to Tay Tay’s place as part of the deal, though!

We hope for the best for the little ones in this situation as their parents continue to sort things out! Drop your reactions (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]