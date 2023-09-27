Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Youngest Daughter's Name Revealed!

Well, this isn’t exactly how we imagined finding out the name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s second daughter!

The couple has been notoriously private about the little one’s moniker ever since her birth last July. The only hint of a name we got came very recently when the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce earlier this month, listing the 1-year-old baby’s initials as “D.J.” Instantly, fan theories ran rampant, but now there’s no more need for guessing!

Thanks to another court filing on Monday, we know the full name! Introducing… Delphine Jonas!

Cute!

She joins her 3-year-old sister Willa to round out the (broken) family of four. This comes as the parents are fighting over child custody and where to undergo their divorce proceedings. It’s obviously not the best time, but wow what a lovely name! Thoughts?! Did you guess the name correctly? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Sophie Turner/Instagram.]