Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome Baby No. 2 -- Details!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going to remember this moment for the rest of their lives: they are officially a family of four! That’s right, the famous couple has welcomed their second child!

A spokesperson for Joe and Sophie confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, saying:

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Amazing!!!

The pair first became parents in July 2020 when they welcomed their baby girl Willa Jonas (whom Sophie was preggers with in the inset above). Aside from a few discussions about parenthood, they’ve kept information about their family life incredibly private — and that hasn’t changed with this second pregnancy. Fans first speculated that the actress could be pregnant following some paparazzi photos, but it wasn’t until multiple sources confirmed the news to Us Weekly in early March that excitement really began to build.

An insider then opened up to In Touch about Sophie and Joe’s big news and shared some insight into how the duo was doing. At the time, neither of the celebs had commented on the baby blabber, but the source did tell the outlet that the 26-year-old was “proud of her bump,” adding:

“She is almost halfway through.”

Time flies — she’s already a mother of two now! The insider also gushed about how thrilled the family was to give their 1-year-old a sibling, noting:

“[They’re] absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.”

Not to mention that the baby have lots of little cousins to play with too, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s newborn, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born just months earlier! So fun for them! While preparing for the arrival of their second baby, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix lead and Disney Channel alum were hard at work deliberating over the perfect name, the confidant explained:

“Picking a name, which they aren’t sharing with anyone until the baby arrives, is what they’re really excited about.”

Such a big decision! Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two about that. LOLz!

Despite never making a public confirmation about the pregnancy, the Game Of Thrones star did make sure to show off her baby bump while attending Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty in late March with her hubby. Posing for some sexy pics with the Jonas Brothers singer, the English performer wore a stunning red dress that highlighted her belly. Take a look (below)!

Gorgeous!

Who needs a formal statement when you can just show the news off to the world?! Love it! We couldn’t be happier for this sweet family!! Things are about to get a lot more hectic at the Jonas household!

