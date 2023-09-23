Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Keeping Things Cordial In Front Of The Kids -- Based On The Latest Pics!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are trying to play nice in front of the kids!

Just days before she filed a lawsuit against him, the former couple were spotted out to lunch with their two daughters. According to photos taken on Monday and obtained by TMZ on Friday, the family could be seen sitting together at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in New York City.

An eyewitness told the outlet there seemed to be no sign of drama between Joe and Sophie, and “everything seemed amicable.” However, it is unknown if the foursome arrived together or who had the children before the outing. You can see pictures from TMZ (below):

Wow! So Joe and Sophie seem to be keeping things cordial in front of the kids amid their nasty divorce drama! And boy, do they have a lot of drama going on right now! As we mentioned before, just days after this friendly interaction between the duo, Sophie filed a lawsuit against the 34-year-old singer for allegedly abducting their children by withholding their kids’ passports so they could not return to England with her.

However, the Jonas Brothers member blasted the allegations from Sophie, saying he could not allow them to leave as he would have violated a Florida court order, which “restricts both parents from relocating the children.” It is a very messy situation. And sadly, things most likley will only get worse from here — at least, that is what legal experts think! Oof.

Hopefully, these two can continue to keep the peace in front of the kids while their divorce plays out. Reactions, Perezcious? Let us know in the comments.

