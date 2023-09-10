Joe Jonas Tells Fans Not To ‘Believe’ Rumors Circulating About Sophie Turner Divorce: ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’

“Don’t believe” everything you hear – that is what Joe Jonas wants fans to remember amid his messy breakup with Sophie Turner!

Ever since the 34-year-old singer filed for divorce, there has been a ton of speculation about what happened between the pair. And oddly enough, a lot of the claims circulating are painting the 27-year-old actress as the bad guy in this split. For starters, sources claimed Joe ended their four-year marriage because she likes to go out and party, while he prefers to stay home. Reading between the lines, it sounds like he is staying home with the kids while she is supposedly out partying.

Related: Joe Jonas Changes Lyric To Sophie Turner Inspired Song Amid Divorce

Other insiders have claimed the Jonas Brothers band member has been taking care of their two daughters primarily, even while on tour. When these reports broke, Joe was even photographed with their children — while Sophie was seen at a bar. Furthermore, TMZ reported the actor witnessed the Do Revenge star either saying or doing something on a Ring camera that convinced him their marriage was done. It’s unknown what was on that camera.

As we said, so many accusations have been thrown around since Joe filed for divorce on Wednesday, making Sophie out to be this absent mom while he is innocent in this whole situation. But of course, no one has been buying these claims. Some fans have even accused Joe of running a smear campaign against Sophie. Because from what we’ve heard about the Game of Thrones alum, including from Joe? She is not the partier in their relationship at all! In fact, the former couple said she was more of a “homebody!”

As for Joe taking care of the kids all of the time? Sophie has been filming the show Joan in the UK. Obviously, that kind of grueling filming schedule would have impacted her time with their children for a bit. She was also only at a bar recently to celebrate the conclusion of filming. So with all of these details in mind, everyone is convinced Joe is spreading these rumors about Sophie amid their divorce.

However, Joe is telling fans not to put any stock in the rumors about their breakup now! During the Jonas Brothers’ concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, he gave a PSA to the audience, warning them that the only source they should get their information about the divorce is from his “lips.” He said at the show:

“It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say — look if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

The group then launched into a the song Hesitate — which is a love song he wrote about Sophie. Footage from the show revealed that Joe actually began crying in the middle of the track. Whoa. You can see the brief speech and emotional moment (below):

“It’s been a tough week,” Joe Jonas says at the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium Show. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/6BW4ugrQ5N — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) September 10, 2023

JOE CRYING DURING HESITATE OMG I COULDNT KEEP IT TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/luLY7Hmhrv — Alicia Melville???? (@aliciamelvillle) September 10, 2023

Hmm.

Divorces are never easy, and Joe appears to be going through it during this time. But are you buying his statement, Perezcious readers? Or do you still think Joe launched a smear campaign against Sophie? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Vanity Fair/YouTube, Elle/YouTube]