Joe Jonas Changes Lyrics To Sophie-Turner Inspired Song Hesitate Amid Divorce!

Joe Jonas made some not-so-subtle changes to the “love letter” he wrote for his estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

As you know, the 34-year-old singer has been on tour with the Jonas Brothers. And the day after filing for divorce, the band had a concert in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday — and some inneresting things happened that night! Joe not only wasn’t wearing his wedding ring, but he tweaked the lyrics to the song Hesitate.

For those who don’t know, the ballad track was inspired by his romance with Sophie. He said in the JoBros 2020 documentary, Chasing Happiness:

“‘Hesitate’ is a song I wrote. It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to Sophie. I can see in the audience when it’s definitely those other people’s songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody, that song got them through something. For me, it takes me to a whole other universe, I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.”

Wow. In light of the divorce, you would think the group would remove this very romantic song from the setlist. It must be difficult and a tad awkward to perform following the breakup. However, Joe has continued to belt out the tune for fans – but made a few adjustments to it one night. At the concert in Arizona, he crooned:

“Don’t be scared because I’m on her side.”

However, the original lyrics to the song, which appeared in the band’s 2019 album Happiness Begins, went like, “Don’t be scared because I’m on your side.” You can see a clip of the performance (below):

WAIT! Joe Jonas singing hesitate but changing the lyrics from “don’t be scared because I’m on your side” to “don’t be scared because I’m on her side” MAKES ME SOBBBBBBBBBB ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/i5ji3LRonH — M Y A A :(: (@unwsoa) September 7, 2023

It’s unknown why he switched out the word “your” for “her.” But due to the recent divorce and the controversy surrounding it, there could be a chance that it’s related. Was he trying to send out a message to fans soon after everyone began speculating he was running a smear campaign against Sophie? Is he saying he’s on “her side” despite the negative reports about her that have come out? Is there another reason? Or is there no deeper meaning to this lyric change, and he just randomly sang out the word “her”? Who knows…

But he interestingly sang the original lyrics on the following tour dates, including the concert in Las Vegas on Friday. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think there was a deeper meaning to the lyric change? Let us know in the comments below.

