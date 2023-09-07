Bethenny Frankel SLAMS Joe Jonas For ‘Spinning’ His Divorce With Sophie Turner!

Bethenny Frankel is on to you, Joe Jonas!

Ever since the 34-year-old singer shockingly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, an eyebrow-raising narrative has been forming about the 27-year-old actress. For instance, sources claimed — mostly to the same outlets — that a big reason for Joe ending things with Sophie is that they have “different lifestyles“. Specifically the story has been how she likes to go out and party, while he prefers to stay home (the unsaid part of that being that he’s staying home with the kids). A report also came out alleging the musician caught her saying or doing something on a Ring camera that “made him realize the marriage was over.”

Meanwhile, other insiders have said he’s been the only one prioritizing their family and taking care of their two daughters most of the time, even while on tour with the Jonas Brothers. Innerestingly, Joe was even photographed eating with their children on Wednesday — and Sophie was most recently seen out at a bar.

Basically, all of these claims have made her sound like a bad mother and wife, while Joe is the victim and the good guy in this situation. But many people are not buying the accusations — and are even accusing Joe of launching a smear campaign against Sophie. Why? Well, the depiction of her as a party girl is pretty solidly counter to like everything we’ve ever heard about her — including from Joe! The former couple said themselves that the Game of Thrones alum is more of the “homebody” in their relationship while Joe is the partier.

Not only that, the only reason Joe has been with the kids more is because Sophie was filming a new show called Joan in the UK — and those kind of TV hours wouldn’t leave her any time! AND that’s the reason she was out at that bar, too! It was the wrap party! Not an everyday occurrence!

It’s no wonder fans aren’t believing a single word in the narrative being painted about Sophie so far! Bethenny, for one, says she sees right through it! She took to TikTok on Wednesday to slam Joe for trying to allegedly “spin” the divorce:

“It seems like his team decided to … kill or be killed. His PR team definitely said, ‘We know this is coming, and we’ve got to spin this thing. We’ve got to go and try to control the ocean.’ You cannot mess around with the media. The media is the ocean. It will just take you over like a big wave. You can’t try to mess around with the ocean.”

The Real Housewives of New York City went on to say as near as she can tell it’s “backfiring” as women are just too canny for it:

“Do not underestimate the intelligence and instincts of women. It sounds like a camp started camping too soon.”

Bethenny may have a point here. Watch her entire video (below):

