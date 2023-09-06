Ring Camera Footage Was Key To Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Divorce?!

Well, s**t!

There’s apparently a lot more than meets the eye with this divorce!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been trying to claim they mutually agreed to part ways after four years of marriage after the Jonas Brothers star filed for a legal split on Tuesday. But now, it sounds like something seriously shady went down that caused this explosive separation!

In a dramatic twist, multiple sources (who have direct contact with the singer) told TMZ on Wednesday that he caught the Game of Thrones star saying and/or doing something that “made him realize the marriage was over,” as the outlet put it.

What?!

Apparently, whatever the actress did or said occurred near a Ring Camera he had access to, which is how he became privy to the event. This was ultimately his last straw. But there’s currently no more information than that. What could she have done that was so problematic that made the 34-year-old immediately filed for divorce?! What did he see and/or hear??

We know per previous sources that a big contention point in their relationship was their differing lifestyles. Specifically the fact “she likes to party [and] he likes to stay at home.” So maybe that had something to do with this?

Or maybe there’s some other controversy brewing behind the scenes that we don’t know about yet?!

Given the fact these latest claims are super vague, this is either a massive allegation being pushed to make the Do Revenge alum look bad amid the pair’s upcoming custody battle or there is a LOT more to be unpacked that nobody knows about yet.

What do U think?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Capital FM/YouTube]