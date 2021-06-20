Check Out How John Legend, David Beckham, Prince William, And More Celebs Are Celebrating Father’s Day!

It’s Father’s Day like no other!

On Sunday, our favorite Hollywood stars took to social media to celebrate the special day dedicated to the dads with messages that will simply warm your hearts. David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Prince William, and more got some sweet shout-outs from their loved ones. So without further ado, take a look at some of the tributes from celebs in honor of Father’s Day 2021.

Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively shared a snapshot of her “guys.”

David Beckham

Victoria Beckham gushed over her hubby on Instagram, writing:

“@davidbeckham the most loved daddy! We all love you so so much. kisses and Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies out there!! Xx”

Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a lovely video honoring the father figures in their lives.

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, who recently came under fire for her multiple bullying scandals, honored hubby John Legend with a photo of him smiling with their children Luna and Miles. She wrote in the caption:

“There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.”

Obviously, the ride-or-die man loved it — literally, he replied with a bunch of heart emojis.

Andy Cohen

The father of one opted to simply wish everyone a “Happy Father’s Day,” along with a pic of him and his son Benjamin cheesing it up.

Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union expressed how thankful she was to have Dwyane Wade by her side:

“Happy Father’s Day @dwyanewade. I thank God everyday that your belief in YOU, is stronger than anyone’s doubts. You continue to lead, to fight and to rejoice in love.”

She also shared an adorable video of her father taking Wade on a tour of her hometown in Nebraska.

Don’t mind us, we’re just getting tearful over here! It’s so cute!

Will Smith

Not only did Will Smith take over Red Table Talk for Father’s Day, but he also posted an adorable family photo with his kids, Willow, Jaden, and Trey. Jada Pinkett Smith also uploaded the same photo but captioned it with:

“Happy Father’s Day Willard, Thank you for being a wonderful Dad.”

Zayn Malik

For his first big day, Gigi Hadid expressed:

“Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day.. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much.”

Can we talk about how darling that photo is?!

Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, sharing:

“To the best girl dad~ Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB.”

We can only imagine how difficult this day must be for their little ones.

Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, who has seemingly reconnected romantically with Travis Scott, honored the dad of her daughter Stormi Webster. She posted an image of the two almost kissing while standing on a boat with their little one. The momma also penned:

“happy father’s day @travisscott one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you.”

Of course, he also got some love from our favorite momager, Kris Jenner.

Happy Father’s Day, everyone!!

