Travis Scott & 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner Confirm They're 'Fully Back On' With Daughter Stormi In New York!

It’s officially official!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made it clear they’re 100% back together on Tuesday, choosing to take their reunited relationship public at the Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York. The rapper, who was honored at last night’s event, had the makeup mogul on his arm, along with a very special plus one two: Stormi Webster! That’s one way to mark your first red carpet as a couple since splitting up just a few of years ago!

Related: Kylie DENIES Model’s Claims Of ‘Bullying’ On Set Of A Tyga Music Video

And it was all love inside the benefit, too. Travis gave a special shout-out to them both in his acceptance speech, exclaiming:

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

Ooh! We’re back on “wifey” terms now!

Of course, the cute fam stopped for photos before, with the 29-year-old musician decked out in a dark double-breasted suit to complement his 3-year-old’s chic dress and Kylie’s forest green vintage 1987 Jean Paul Gaultier number. Just ahead of their outing, Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter gave followers a glimpse of her glam on Instagram Story, which included video of her actually getting sewn into the sizzling outfit!

According to E! News, the 23-year-old KUWTK star flew to New York with their daughter on Monday specifically to support Trav last night. As if it wasn’t already obvious the co-parents had rekindled their love, a People source described just how affectionate they looked inside:

“Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together. They were holding hands and seemed fully back on.”

An onlooker also saw Scott pull their tiny tot onto his lap to watch the other creatives being honored by Parsons. Too f**king cute!

We previously reported last month how it was rumored Stormi’s mom and dad had gotten back together after breaking up in 2019, though neither shared any official word on their reunion. At the time, one ET insider spilled all about their mutual love, sharing:

“Kylie and Travis are trying to make things work in a way that makes sense for them. Travis really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is. Kylie loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi’s life.”

They added:

“Kylie and Travis are on very close terms and ideally, Kylie would love to have more kids one day and she would of course love for the father of her future children to be Travis, but they aren’t putting any pressure on themselves and are seeing where things go… Kylie’s family wants what’s best for her and whatever makes her happy in terms of where her relationship with Travis goes.”

But amid all this talk, it somehow got mixed in that the young stars were in an “open relationship” — something the momma of one went fully on the record to deny! Taking to her Twitter, Miz Jenner blasted one headline suggesting they were non-exclusive:

you guys really just make up anything. pic.twitter.com/Q0LPxgiRGg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Less than one week later, she, Trav, and Stormi were spotted on a trip to the musician’s hometown of Houston. A People source dished on how the Memorial Day weekend getaway was just what this trio needed:

“They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It’s all benefitting her.”

Sounds like they’re really in it for the long haul! Think we’ll start seeing them posting gushing posts on IG soon?

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN & Kylie Jenner/Instagram]