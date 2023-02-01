The Special Meaning Behind John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's New Daughter's Name

John Legend is opening up about the sentimental meaning behind his newborn daughter’s name.

While sitting down with E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez for a Wednesday interview, the father of three shared some insight into the naming process he and wife Chrissy Teigen went through after welcoming little Esti Maxine Stephens on January 13. He explained Esti was Chrissy’s choice, but it has meaning to him, too:

“It was Chrissy’s idea, but then it turns out my great-grandmother was named Esther.”

He continued:

“It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’”

Sounds like it was meant to be! The All of Me singer added:

“We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine, so, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

So sweet! We love that the couple are honoring John’s relatives in such an important way.

In addition to Esti, the proud parents also share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. That’s a lot of great names!

