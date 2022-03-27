John Legend Praises Chrissy Teigen For ‘Destigmatizing’ IVF & Fertility Struggles

John Legend couldn’t be prouder of his wife Chrissy Teigen!

The 36-year-old has long been open about her fertility struggles, often taking to social media to document her experiences with her in vitro fertilization treatments and her grief over suffering a pregnancy loss with their third child Jack a little over a year ago. Speaking on the couple’s fertility journey, Legend expressed to People in an interview on Friday how it is “not easy” but applauds his wife for helping to shift the stigma surrounding the difficult subject:

“There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes. And I think Chrissy’s done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence.”

He then added:

“Whether it’s IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it’s losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it’s good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don’t think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing.”

As you may know, both Miles and Luna were conceived with the assistance of IVF. And just last month, Chrissy revealed that she was undergoing treatments again in the hopes of welcoming another child in the future. In a candid Instagram post, she shared at the time:

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant.”

Amen!! Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

The Cravings author recently told Entertainment Tonight at the 7th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards that she finished her latest round of IVF, saying:

“Everything is good. I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that.”

While the parents continue to embark on this journey, they have not only made the public aware of what’s going on but their two children as well. John also shared with People that Miles and Luna “know we are trying,” adding:

“They are excited.”

