Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Hints At Surrogacy Plans Following Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hoping to expand their family soon?

On Friday, the 36-year-old model sparked speculation that she and Legend are planning to have another baby and pursue surrogacy after posting a picture that showcased IVF medication, needles, and capsules that can be used for an egg retrieval procedure. Alongside a pink cartoon uterus and animated egg, she wrote “here we go again” and “LOL” on Instagram Stories. Take a look (below):

As you most likely recall, Teigen revealed on social media in October 2020 that she had lost her son Jack at the halfway point of her pregnancy after suffering a placenta abruption and needing several blood transfusions at the hospital. She wrote at the time:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.”

Heartbreaking…

Three months later, the Sports Illustrated alum mourned that she would most likely “never” be pregnant again, saying at the time:

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

The momma of Luna and Miles has been open about her grief for more than a year now, even getting a tattoo and holding a special blessing ceremony in honor of Jack. Back in September, she opened up about how her body has felt “stuck” and “paused in time” ever since the pregnancy loss:

“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. Usually you’d gain your ‘yumyums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F**K a snap-back).”

She continued:

“But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake. I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”

It certainly has been a difficult process for Chrissy — and we wish her nothing but the best through this journey.

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]