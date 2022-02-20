Chrissy Teigen Confirms She's Undergoing IVF Treatments Again In Powerful Post About Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is confirming the news she first noted earlier this weekend: she is undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments again with the hopes of potentially one day expanding her family.

On Saturday, we reported that the Cravings cookbook author appeared to have revealed that she was once again undergoing fertility treatments and possible surrogacy plans with a new post to her Instagram Stories.

Now, one day later, the 36-year-old model and public figure is confirming that she has, in fact, begun treatments.

Sharing a post that included a picture of her working out in a beach-side home, Teigen wrote in part about her decision to go “balls deep in another IVF cycle” with this (below):

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist… but the bloating is a b**ch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Wow.

Very powerful!

From there, she added more, including a plea with people from all over the internet to be courteous and considerate when discussing pregnancy with women:

“But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

Amen!

Here is the full post (below):

Of course, back in September 2020, Teigen announced that she’d lost her son Jack in the middle of a pregnancy earlier in that year. In the month since, Chrissy has been open and authentic in her grief, becoming a powerful public advocate for pregnancy loss and the families who suffer from the tragic situation.

Her daughter, 5-year-old Luna Simone, and her son, 3-year-old Miles Theodore, had both been previously conceived with the help of IVF treatments.

Here’s hoping things work out for Chrissy and John as they begin this journey together.

They’ve obviously been through a lot, but we can only pray that things turn out as they are hoping for, knowing how much they have thought about this so much and are taking well-measured next steps to get there.

