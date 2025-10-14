John Mayer Is Dating Influencer Kat Stickler! OMG!

This is an unexpected couple for 2025!

According to Us Weekly on Monday, John Mayer is dating influencer Kat Stickler! Whoa! The news comes after DeuxMoi posted that the pair went out to a private members club on Friday. A source said it was “definitely a first date, maybe a second date, adding:

“He ordered a Coke Zero. They sat on the same side of the booth. They were very touchy.”

They went out again the following night, this time at Fly Fish. There is even photo evidence of John and Kat’s date. See HERE.

Related: Katy Perry Cheekily Hints At Justin Trudeau Romance During Concert!

So what’s going on between them? How did they meet? A source told Us Weekly that they initially crossed paths online, and “John sought her out and pursued her” following her recent breakup with a mystery man:

“Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John.”

At this time, their romance is reportedly “still very new.” However, John and Kat have been out together a few times. The insider added:

“He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often. She is interested and seeing where it goes.”

The source noted the 30-year-old social media personality “doesn’t think this will be a serious relationship,” but she is “having fun” with the 47-year-old musician.

You may recall Kat famously dated Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick for less than a year after the end of his relationship with fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe. For his part, John has been in several high-profile relationships, including with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Aniston. Now, he is adding the TikTok creator to the list!

What are your thoughts about this new romance, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kat Stickler/Instagram]