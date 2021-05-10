John Travolta Mourns Late Wife Kelly Preston On First Mother’s Day Since Her Death

It was a very emotional Mother’s Day for John Travolta…

The actor spent Sunday honoring his late wife Kelly Preston on the first Mother’s Day since her death in July, after her two two-year battle with breast cancer. On the suddenly very difficult holiday, the Grease star took to his Instagram to pay a special tribute to the momma of his three children, writing:

“Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The 67-year-old also attached two family photos (below) — one of the parents snuggling in bed with their daughter Ella and son Benjamin (just a tot at the time!), and the other showing Kelly embrace their son Jett, who sadly died in 2009 at just 16 years old.

Ella herself later joined in on the tribute, sharing on her own feed:

“Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world. I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother’s Day ”

How tough not to have their matriarch around for the special day…

Sending our love to all the families out there missing moms today…

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN]