John Travolta Details His ‘Mourning’ Period Following The Death Of Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta got candid about mourning the loss of Kelly Preston.

In an interview with Esquire Spain, the 67-year-old actor opened up about his experience with grief after the death of his beloved wife last July following a battle with breast cancer. He explained how the process is an individual journey, saying:

“I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal. Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person’s journey.”

The singer continued:

“The most important thing you can do to help another person when they are in mourning is allow them to live through it and not complicate it with yours. Let’s say you lose someone and at the funeral, you are very sad, then another person approaches you who is feeling more sadder and then doesn’t leave enough space for you to mourn. It would be like two boats plummeting to the bottom. That is my experience.”

The Grease star added that “even though it’s great to have company, sometimes it turns into you helping them instead of you working on your loss and grief.” Travolta also mentioned how well-intentioned people have left him feeling “so saturated with everyone’s sadness that I didn’t know what to do.” So, he found that it’s important to “go to a place where you can mourn without any interference. If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is that everyone around is sunk.”

Oof. We can’t imagine what the pain must have felt like, as grief is just such a hard and personal experience.

Meanwhile, the leading man has also made sure to support his children while he focuses on his career. Travolta and Preston, who were married for 28 years, shared two children Ella and Benjamin. They also had a 16-year-old son, Jett, who tragically passed away in 2009 from a seizure.

“First of all, I’m going to ensure the future of my children, help them with whatever they want to do with their lives. It’s what I’m doing with Ella right now, with her movies and teaching her about working in the industry. Ben is barely 10 years old. I want to help him evolve, he has his whole life ahead of him.”

At the moment, the Pulp Fiction alum has been more selective about the projects he takes on but has been interested in more musicals, dramas, and comedies. You know, just sticking to his wheelhouse!

“I’m very selective right now because I have the privilege to be so. I’m just figuring out what’s next. The best thing I can do is try to get to the point in my life that allows me to be able to enjoy it, experiment with dance and music, and enjoy other people’s company. If you can enjoy your life and at the same time enjoy being with the people around you, enjoy the dancing and music, you’ve made it.”

