JoJo Siwa Debuts ANOTHER New Tattoo -- And Says She Has More You Haven't Seen!

JoJo Siwa is all about the ink lately! And all about creating a HUGE stir!

The 21-year-old dancer-slash-singer turned to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to do a series of Q&A responses with her fans. And during the chat, she revealed she’s got new ink! Yes, even more new ink!! And she showed off some of the designs while counting up tats we haven’t even been made aware of!

In one IG Q&A slide, she revealed that she has new forearm ink that harkens back to her latest song Karma. As you may recall, that single was a serious vibe when the music video dropped this spring (below):

And JoJo chose to commemorate the vibe of that video, and the very unique way she was done up in it, by inking the design on her body!! Ch-ch-check out her reveal (below):

“So I have a memory of karma for forever”

Whoa!!

We knew she was giving off Britney Spears vibes with the video, but we didn’t know she’d get it inked up on her skin! Wild! And she’s not done!! When another fan asked how many tattoos she’s had done, the Dance Moms alum also revealed that she has “a lot more now” that have accumulated since she got her first last summer! More?! MORE?? The celeb then unexpectedly showed off what appears to be a shooting star on her left hand:

Damn!! Siwa got a hand tat?!?! Is that real — and permanent??

Of course, you’ll recall how months ago, the Dancing With The Stars alum revealed that she’d gotten some ink behind her ear. She’s also got the numbers “417” and “1,000,000,000” written by her elbow. And she already got some tattoos in honor of her future kids, too. But it looks like she’s going far above and beyond that! Reactions, y’all??

