Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Benny Blanco Hit With CRUEL Comments Over His Selena Gomez Wedding Post Caption! Ouch! Princess Catherine Was 'Traumatized' By Harsh Reaction To Her Blonde Hair Transformation! Princess Catherine ALREADY Back To Brunette After Shocking Blonde Move -- Was She Bullied To Change?! 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Got Brand New Teeth After All The Hurtful Comments! Courtney Stodden Reached Out To 'Bully' Chrissy Teigen Amid Backlash Over Meghan Markle Show Appearance, BUT... Meghan Markle Fans OUTRAGED Over 'Bully' Special Guest In New Season Of Cooking Show! DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Responds To Ozempic & Plastic Surgery Theories After Major Weight Loss Prince Harry Reacts As Results Of Charity Bullying Investigation Are Released! Is He Or Meghan Markle To Blame?! Love Island USA's Ariana Madix Had To Remind Fans AGAIN To Not Be 'Atrocious' To Cast Amid Cierra Controversy Cierra's Parents Break Silence Following Her Love Island USA Exit After 'Painful' Racism Controversy  Taylor Swift Fans Defend Travis Kelce From 'Disgusting' Response To His Reading Comments Love Island USA Issues Statement Urging Fans To Stop 'Cyberbullying' Contestants -- After 3 Franchise Suicides

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Stops Concert To KICK OUT Fan For ‘Making Fun’ Of Her!

JoJo Siwa Stops Concert To Kick Fan Out For ‘Making Fun’ Of Her!

JoJo Siwa won’t allow ANYONE to make fun of her! Not even a fan!

The Karma singer stirred up attention at her latest Infinity Heart Tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, where she brought the show to screeching halt! Why? Because an audience member was “making fun” of her!

Related: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Online Feud Reaches Boiling Point!

In a fan video going viral on TikTok, the 22-year-old, donning a sparkly bralette and matching pants, pauses her concert to confront a fan who was apparently wearing a hoodie that took a dig at her:

“No. You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way! No way, man!”

She added:

“Thank you for coming, appreciate it! But we only got room for Infinity Hearts in here, right?”

Wait, would she really kick out this fan?!? You better believe it! As the crowd cheered her on, the Dance Moms alum gloated:

“Not in my house, baby! We got no room for that. We got no room for that!”

It wasn’t a joke or posturing either. Security swooped in and ushered the fan in question out! WHOA! Watch the footage (below):

@debsmc88

@JoJo Siwa kicks someone out in Glasgow

♬ original sound – Debs

It was never made clear in the video what the hoodie said. Was it maybe one of her longtime LGBT fans who didn’t like how she launched her relationship with Chris Hughes? Or how she went about the sketchy breakup with Kath Ebbs?? It would be good for fans to know what NOT to bring up, lest they get booted… Just sayin’!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via JoJo Siwa/TikTok/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 02, 2025 13:20pm PDT

Share This