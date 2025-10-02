JoJo Siwa Stops Concert To KICK OUT Fan For ‘Making Fun’ Of Her!

JoJo Siwa won’t allow ANYONE to make fun of her! Not even a fan!

The Karma singer stirred up attention at her latest Infinity Heart Tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, where she brought the show to screeching halt! Why? Because an audience member was “making fun” of her!

In a fan video going viral on TikTok, the 22-year-old, donning a sparkly bralette and matching pants, pauses her concert to confront a fan who was apparently wearing a hoodie that took a dig at her:

“No. You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way! No way, man!”

She added:

“Thank you for coming, appreciate it! But we only got room for Infinity Hearts in here, right?”

Wait, would she really kick out this fan?!? You better believe it! As the crowd cheered her on, the Dance Moms alum gloated:

“Not in my house, baby! We got no room for that. We got no room for that!”

It wasn’t a joke or posturing either. Security swooped in and ushered the fan in question out! WHOA! Watch the footage (below):

It was never made clear in the video what the hoodie said. Was it maybe one of her longtime LGBT fans who didn’t like how she launched her relationship with Chris Hughes? Or how she went about the sketchy breakup with Kath Ebbs?? It would be good for fans to know what NOT to bring up, lest they get booted… Just sayin’!

