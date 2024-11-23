JonBenét Ramsey's Father Finally Explains Why He Didn't Cry When He Found Her Body

JonBenét Ramsey‘s father is opening up about the shocking moment he found his little girl dead.

John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to a complete nightmare at their Boulder, Colorado home on the morning of December 26, 1996. Their 6-year-old daughter was missing, with a ransom note asking for $118,000 in exchange for her safe return left behind. When Patsy realized JonBenét had disappeared, she called the police. But hours later, John went into the basement and made a horrifying discovery. Their daughter was not kidnapped. She had been murdered. He found the young beauty queen dead with duct tape over her mouth and a handmade garrote twisted around her neck. Awful.

Police put him at the top of the suspects list early on due to his behavior. For one, he didn’t shed a tear. Not at that time. A father not crying over his daughter’s body? Why? He was in a state of “shock” instead. The tears only came later when the weight of the loss hit him. John told People this week:

“When I found JonBenét, there were no tears. Well, I lost my oldest daughter in a car accident a couple of years before, and when I had the call, I was angry. I was mad. I was shocked. I didn’t cry. I cried for years after that, but at that moment, you’re in shock. I was mad. I was mad at God.”

Later, he says, it was waterworks at the most inappropriate times:

“If I was on a business trip on the airlines, sitting by myself, I’d start to cry, every couple of years. It’s the weight of the loss, but at that moment, you’re in shock.”

Pretty fair way to feel. No parent should ever have to go through what John did…

After discovering her body, it was revealed the child was sexually assaulted, strangled, and bludgeoned to death in their house. Her death was obviously ruled a homicide. JonBenét’s parents and her then 9-year-old brother Burke quickly became suspects — as we said, mainly because of their reactions, John thinks. He said of what the police believed:

“We did not act right that morning, therefore they’re guilty. And it is just incompetence.”

John, Patsy, and Burke were never charged in connection with JonBenét’s murder. But for a long time, especially in the eyes of the public, it was believed the parents committed the heinous crime. However, they could have been ruled out a lot sooner. Why? A DNA test done in 1997 on the material found under JonBenét’s nails and in her clothes proved John and Patsy were not a match, but the detective who got the results never hid the evidence from the prosecutors for months. It still wasn’t until 2008 that they were cleared of wrongdoing, two years after Patsy died from ovarian cancer.

Police still have not caught JonBenét’s killer. In fact, they seemingly are nowhere close to solving the case nearly three decades after her death — all because they are not doing their “job,” as far as John sees it. The now 80-year-old has begged them to conduct DNA tests on evidence from the crime scene with the latest technology, but the cops refuse to do it. Even when he had an idea who the murderer could be, they just “blew it off” and would not look into it.

Unless law enforcement step it up, her case may not be solved — not in John’s lifetime, at least. Heartbreaking. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via OWN/Inside Edition/YouTube]