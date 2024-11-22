JonBenét Ramsey's Father Thinks He Knows Who Killed His Daughter -- But Cops 'Blew It Off'! WHAT!?

Did JonBenét Ramsey’s father crack this decades-long murder case?

Police never solved the murder of the 6-year-old beauty queen. Her body was found in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado, on the morning of December 26, 1996. She was sexually assaulted, strangled, and bludgeoned to death. Awful. Over the years, there have been several suspects — starting with her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, and her then 9-year-old brother Burke.

In 1997, DNA testing on the material found under JonBenét’s fingernails and in her clothes proved not to match John and Patsy. However, they remained prime suspects in the investigation, all because the detective who got the results never shared the evidence with prosecutors for months. It wasn’t until 2008 that they were cleared of any wrongdoing. Patsy sadly never got to hear the news because she died from ovarian cancer two years prior.

The family weren’t the only ones on the list of suspects. Convicted pedophile Gary Oliva and former teacher John Mark Karr came up at points. In the case of Karr, he even confessed to killing her in 2006. However, he was never charged in connection with her death.

To this day, the person responsible for her death has not been confirmed. And even after 28 years, her father has not given up trying to figure out who did it, pushing the cops in Boulder to get outside help and test all the evidence found at the crime scene with the latest technology. If that happens, John feels law enforcement will finally catch the culprit. And perhaps confirm a theory he has had for a long time?

In an interview with People this week, John revealed he thinks he knows who killed JonBenét! OMG! WHAT! Who is it? He believes the murderer might have been someone wanted for another nearby crime! He explained how a masked intruder broke into the home of a 12-year-old girl in Boulder, raped her, and then ran away when her mom scared him off. This happened just nine months after his daughter’s death! John told the outlet:

“To me, it could easily have been the same person.”

Could it have been? Have the police looked into this? According to John, no:

“The police blew it off as, ‘No, it’s not the same.’”

There are some glaring coincidences in the two cases, though. John shared that the 12-year-old girl was raped in the middle of the night, just two miles from where the Ramseys lived. And get this. She even went to the same dance studio as JonBenét! Whoa! John continued:

“I think the method of operation was exactly the same. I believe the killer was in the house when we came home, waited til we went to sleep.”

The 80-year-old patriarch claimed the crime committed against the other young child occurred after her family “came home, set the burglar alarm, and the killer was already in the house.” Despite the “very similar method,” John reiterated that “the police blew it off,” adding:

“It was the same investigator as our case. But even the father of the little girl said, ‘On a scale of one to 10, I rate the police minus five.’ They just … just bone-headed ignorance. But yes, I think that was very possibly the same person.”

They didn’t even consider the possibility the same person was responsible for both these two horrific incidents!? Seriously? Maybe there’s more we don’t know, but it sounds reasonable enough of a lead to us. John still has to publicly beg them to just do their jobs and test important DNA evidence. Evidence that could be the key to finally solving this case! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

