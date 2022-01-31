Late 16 And Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer Lost Her Battle With Addiction, According To Family

A sad update to the death of Jordan Cashmyer.

As we previously reported, the 16 and Pregnant alum passed away earlier in January at the age of 26. She is survived by her oldest daughter Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor (whom she shared with ex Derek Taylor, as featured on the MTV show) and her youngest daughter, six-month-old Lyla.

At the time of her passing, Variety reported the reality star had celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021. Tragically, her family confirmed that she succumbed to her addiction a year later in a GoFundMe set up by her father Dennis Cashmyer.

The post read:

“Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl. Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan.”

To make matters even more heartbreaking, Lyla’s father apparently passed away just a few months before. The post explained:

“We are now faced with the grim outcome that our granddaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them. Lyla lost her father to addiction at two months & now her mother at six months. Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life.”

So, so sad.

Requesting financial assistance for Jordan’s memorial and for the baby’s future (as of this writing, they’ve raised close to $9k of their $15,000 goal), the post concluded:

“We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that. Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time. Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan’s passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace. Lots of Love, The Cashmyers.”

What an absolutely heartbreaking circumstance. Not only that Lyla had lost her parents, but that Jordan ultimately lost her battle with addiction after having achieved such an incredible milestone. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time.

