16 And Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead At 26

Sad news.

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2014, passed away on Sunday. No cause of death has yet been revealed. She was 26 years old.

The news was confirmed by her stepmother Jessica Cashmyer, who wrote on Facebook:

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter [sic] Lyla and family members.”

Related: Sinéad O’Connor Hospitalized, Posted Suicidal Tweets Following Son’s Death

MTV’s Teen Mom Twitter account also acknowledged the young mother’s passing, posting:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 17, 2022

During Jordan’s appearance on season five of the reality series, she struggled with unemployment and homelessness; she was kicked out because of her parents’ disapproval of her boyfriend, Derek Taylor. The couple broke up after the birth of their daughter Evie, and Jordan signed over custody rights to Derek’s mother on a temporary basis, according to Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that she gave birth to a second daughter, Lyla, last year. The television personality had struggled with addiction in the past, but had recently commemorated one year of sobriety, per Variety.

This is such a sad story. We will be keeping Jordan and her loved ones in our thoughts.

R.I.P.

[Image via Jordan Cashmyer/Instagram]