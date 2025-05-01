Jordon Hudson’s High School Classmates Say Her ‘Controlling’ Behavior With Bill Belichick Is ‘So On Brand’

Jordon Hudson‘s former classmates say her “controlling” behavior is “so on brand”! Oof!

Reacting to the former cheerleader’s viral interruption during her boyfriend Bill Belichick‘s CBS Sunday Morning interview, those who knew Jordon in school back in MA — not that long ago compared to the football icon, LOLz! — say this isn’t “surprising” at all. Speaking to the New York Post on Wednesday, an ex-classmate at Nauset Regional High School dished:

“That is exactly how she is. We are so unsurprised by this. None of us are shocked. We think it is hilarious.”

The former student continued:

“Everyone who knows her is so unsurprised by this. This is totally something she would do.”

Jordon, who graduated in 2019, apparently even dated an older guy in high school and the relationship mirrored a lot of what is getting exposed now! Granted, he was only about one or two years older than her, a far cry from the nearly 50-year age gap she has now. But it was her behavior that was most similar, the classmate recalled:

“She would get mad at him for something stupid and berate him and control him about something or get mad at him over random things. It was very tumultuous. Everyone knew their business. It was very dramatic.”

Aside from interrupting the interview, reports have surfaced claiming Jordon’s taken a very hands-on role in Bill’s business dealings, even referring to herself with job titles that don’t seem to exist. The insider continued:

“Everyone who knows Jordon is not shocked by this information at all. And even the way she acted in that interview. That was so her.”

The source continued:

“That’s exactly how she acted in high school, stomping around. She was very controlling of when [Hudson and her high school boyfriend] were dating. The controlling tendencies are still there.”

That said, not everyone had negative things to say. A male alumna noted the couple “seem like they are in a happy relationship,” sharing:

“She was a very nice, generous person in high school. From what I remember, she was very kind and always smiling.”

The classmate went on:

“I would see her in the halls and she was always very nice to me, nice to everyone that I know. We would exchange conversations in passing and she was really cool and nice. Nobody from high school is saying anything negative about her.”

Another male classmate laughed when asked about the controversial romance, noting, “Good for her.” He added:

“They seem like they are in a happy relationship and it seems great for both of them. She didn’t have a bad reputation or anything in school from what I knew.”

The outlet even contacted Jordon’s mother in her hometown of Provincetown, but she “politely declined to comment on her daughter.” A 40-year-old local construction worker who used to cut Bill’s lawn, however, was way more willing to share his two cents. Matt Tourville dished:

“It’s weird as hell. […] She’s attractive but I think he got suckered. I’m sure Bill is enjoying it. He never cared what others thought.”

Lots of mixed reactions!

What are yours? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jordon Hudson/Instagram]