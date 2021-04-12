Jordyn Woods Shows Off Special Gift She Received From... Kris Jenner?!

Honestly, we didn’t expect to be reporting something like this!

Jordyn Woods raised eyebrows all over the entertainment news universe this weekend when she took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of a gift she apparently received from the one and only Kris Jenner! Yes, as in, momager to the infamous family Woods was cut away from after that whole Tristan Thompson cheating scandal two years ago!

WTF?!

On Saturday, the 23-year-old social media influencer shared new pictures and video of a couple boxes of Kris and Chrissy Teigen‘s new cleaning products, all wrapped up with a bouquet of flowers and a note (which hardly seemed personalized).

As you can see (below), Jordyn tagged both women in her IG Stories posts while showing off her swag from their new cleaning products venture — called Safely — in a series of posts documenting the package:

Who doesn’t love some new cleaning products and a bouquet of flowers?! LOLz! It is time for spring cleaning, after all!

And the Safely-branded packaging is straight-up adorable, too. Well done, Kris and Chrissy!

OK, but seriously — platitudes aside, this metaphorical olive branch is fascinating! Two years ago, Jordyn was persona non grata with the entire KarJenner clan after her reported role in pulling apart Khloé Kardashian‘s relationship. In the process, Woods lost her bestest best friend ever, Kylie Jenner, and appeared to have put herself on the s**t list with the First Family of reality TV and social media.

But my oh my, how things can change with time!

Related: Is That Jordyn Accidentally Shouting Out Ex-BFF Kylie With New Instagram Filter Choice?!

Obviously, Kris and Chrissy have an ulterior motive: publicity for their new products after Safely’s recent launch. Jordyn does have a huge social media audience, so why not add her to the list of influencers who might want to give out some free pub?! Besides, what if Chrissy’s PR team sent it to Jordyn, having forgotten about the KarJenner beef? We’re skeptical of that, because Woods tagged both women in her IG posts, but who knows what went down!

Still, no matter how business-minded one may try to be, it’s hard not to think this is a (small!) step towards reconciliation! And we’re not the only ones who believe that, either! Fans got in on on the reaction action across social media, as well (below):

“Jordyn didn’t have to share it. So the fact that she did, perhaps she’s over the drama and moved on” “Jordyn Woods receiving PR from Kris Jenner and Chrissy Tegan [sic] is so funny to me Kris knows Jordyn is a valuable asset” “believe they will bury the hatchet and get back together as before especially kylie and jordyn” “I really don’t know how I feel about Kris Jenner sending Jordyn woods a PR package. I really don’t want Jordyn around bad energy.”

Interesting! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Could this be a starting point for a major friendship reconciliation? Or is this just Kris doing what she does best: blanketing the world with a major promotional push and building a business beyond all the drama?? Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Instar/Avalon]