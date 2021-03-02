Did Jordyn Woods Accidentally Shout Out Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner On Instagram?!

What was Jordyn Woods thinking here?! Like, did she mean to do this or was it all by accident??

That’s the million dollar question right now, on this Monday to start the month of March! In the hours after she first low-key seemed to give a shout out to ex-BFF Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall on Instagram, Woods has fans all over talking about whether or not she’s back in Kylie’s good graces — and what she may have done to get there!

The hubbub began on Monday morning, when Woods gave fans a tour of boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns‘ Minneapolis home. Towns, an NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, first confirmed his relationship with Woods last September after the pair had struck up a long-term friendship in the months prior to that.

The 23-year-old model was right in the middle of the house tour — done using video published via her Instagram Stories — when eagle-eyed fans noticed something very interesting pop up in her video posts.

Now, let’s see if you can spot it for yourself!

Ch-ch-check out a couple of extremely-telling screenshots (below):

Catch that?! See what we’re talking about there? Or did you miss it??

Look at the very top of each of those screenshots! See the words “Kylie+Kendall slim by sasha_soul_art”??

That’s right!! That is a specially-designed Instagram filter inspired by the famous Jenner sisters. So it’s really interesting that Jordyn would be using it, ya know?! After their heartbreaking falling out, it seems to us like Jordyn would want to avoid the KarJenner clan as best as possible!

Obviously, as KarJenner fans and followers know, Woods has long been in the doghouse ever since the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal back in 2019.

The ensuing BFF breakup that ended Kylie and Jordyn’s close-knit friendship was very real, and very brutal, and Woods struggled with it quite a bit at the time. So to see her pop up today using a KarJenner-adjacent social media-filter is a very curious development, indeed. Especially if it was intentional…

But… maybe it wasn’t?!

To be fair, we should report that as of late Monday afternoon Woods had already deleted all the clips in question from her IG Stories. With that, Kendall and Kylie’s joint influence on the formerly-close friend was reduced back to zero! So maybe Woods truly only used the filter by mistake, and she deleted it quickly because she didn’t want to give the impression she was back close to the girls?!

What do U think is going on here, Perezcious readers?! What to U believe to be the motive behind the filter? Just an innocent mistake?? Or could it be a low-key sign Jordyn and Kylie are reconciling?!

Sound OFF about this filter faux pas with all your facts and feelings fed to us down in the comment field (below)!

