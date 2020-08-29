Josh Gad Shares Beautiful Final Texts From ‘Brilliant’ Chadwick Boseman Before His Death

Our hearts collectively broke following the sad news that Chadwick Boseman died on Friday night at just 43 years old following a four-year private battle with colon cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in for the talented Black Panther actor from fans and stars alike, and Josh Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 movie Marshall, took to social media and paid tribute to his late friend by sharing one of his final texts from the actor.

Related: Stars React To Chadwick Boseman’s Death From Colon Cancer At 43

Alongside a screenshot of their text conversation, Gad wrote on Twitter:

“Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman- take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”

Well said. We really can’t believe Chadwick is gone and it’s even more gut-wrenching to read his message titled, “CATCH THE RAIN” (below) about “taking advantage of every moment we can” shortly before his own untimely death.

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman – take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

In his text, the 21 Bridges star was reaching out to Gad to offer words of encouragement about a string of bad weather in Los Angeles:

“If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of a steady precipitation. If you’re like me, maybe you looked at the week’s forecast and found that it’s supposed to rain for three straight days; not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom, but yeah it’s gonna be coming down like cats and dogs.”

He continued, finding the bright side in their struggle at the time:

“Great. We’re stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can’t even get no sun in Cali. Come on now! But now that the rain has stopped and today’s storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today’s rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower.”

Boseman concluded by advising his friend to “thank God for the unique beauties and wonders” of each day and appreciating everything life has to offer:

“We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom. And hey, if the air is this clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain. Throw that in the water filter and I have a water more alkaline than any bottled brand out there.”

Wow. Such powerful words that remind us once again what a gifted and wise man he was. We offer our condolences to all those mourning this tragic loss. The beloved star is survived by his dear loved ones, including his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

R.I.P., Chadwick.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]