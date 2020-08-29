Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43

This is such shocking news… We can barely even comprehend what we’re hearing…

Chadwick Boseman is dead at just 43 years old from colon cancer.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2020

According to his publicist, Chadwick passed on Friday in his Los Angeles home with his wife and family by his side.

Apparently the seemingly strong and healthy Marvel star had been secretly battling colon cancer since a diagnosis back in 2016, his family revealed in a statement on Friday. They said:

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

This is a true shock.

Chadwick seemed to pop up a fully formed movie star, shining in the lead roles as fellow legends Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up.

He followed those up by taking on a different kind of mantle — Marvel’s first black superhero, Black Panther. In 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and then in the solo Black Panther film, Chadwick helped turn the T’Challa into one of the most iconic figures in pop culture today.

His loss would have been tragic at any age, but at just 43… who knows what else this talented man would have done.

See his family’s full statement (below):

[Image via Joe/WENN.]