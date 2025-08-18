Joss Stone Reveals She Was In 'Extremely Dangerous' Abusive Relationship

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Joss Stone is opening up about the dangers of abusive relationships.

Over the weekend, the British singer took to Instagram to tease a new episode of her A Cuppa Love podcast and to respond to a fan in need of “help” getting out of a relationship. Joss wrote in her caption:

“From my experience of brake [sic] ups I can say it is the hardest most painful thing to do , especially when you have loved someone so much at one point . Some how you feel it’s your responsibility to look after that persons heart more than your own.”

Addressing the fan, she continued:

“I don’t know what the details are behind this particular question but if the lady is finding it hard to leave because the guy is abusive … please please make sure you have you friends and family at hand to support. You should not be dealing with it all by yourself because it can be dangerous to do so. If it’s not abusive and you’ve sadly fallen out of love, rip it off like a band aid . And respectfully get to walking …. Don’t look back. Don’t waste your life. X remember what rabbi said , would you choose this for your loved one”

In a follow-up post, Joss shared resources available to those in abusive relationships and highlighted the importance of having a “to-go bag.” Hinting at a difficult relationship of her own, she told followers:

“I’ll post part two in a minute . I share a little story of my own which is the reason why I know how important it is to leave him in a smart way. One has to leave the rainbows and butterflies at the door in these scenarios. planning is key . Safety is everything”

In a third post, the 38-year-old got extremely vulnerable while detailing her own story about being in an abusive relationship. Without naming the dude — or exactly when it was in her life — she explained:

“I had tried to leave him, I can’t tell you how many times. And each time it felt like it was getting more and more dangerous.”

She recalled one specific instance in which her ex “threw me out into the rain” while she was wearing nothing but a t-shirt — not even any underwear! So she took off running until she realized that she didn’t have ANY of her belongings. So she slowed down, and that’s when she noticed her ex:

“That f**ker was running after me. It was so annoying.”

When he caught up to her, he allegedly told her the cops were going to come and “arrest” her. HER!!!

So incredibly toxic. Joss noted she had tried to break up with him face-to-face multiple times, but couldn’t because the situation was “extremely dangerous.” Eventually, she used her career as an escape:

“I was able to leave him because I am a touring musician … [I] just decided to never go back.”

Ghosting for a good cause. Nice. She told followers in her caption:

“Im telling this story to highlight the fact that we are not alone, sadly it is super common ,1 in 3 women are abused by their partners at some point. So don’t let it brake [sic] you . Don’t let it become your identity, don’t let it crush your beautiful spirit. Only a coward abuses a woman. He is weak you are strong. That’s why he is trying to make you feel small. Men that abuse women are little bitches. Full stop.”

Say it louder!

She did, however, highlight the potential dangers of trying to leave an abuser:

“However they can be quite dangerous little bitches . So be careful when leaving . The end goal is to remove yourself in a smart and safe way. Not to make a point , not to get them to understand you or love you better , they won’t . They don’t know how to. It’s time to go. So pack that bag . Make your plan and execute it with grace and class and precision .”

Such wise words!

It’s not clear when Joss was in said abusive relationship, but thankfully it’s firmly in the past. She’s now married to husband Cody DaLuz, with whom she shares four children.

Good for Joss for shedding light on such an important topic. We’re sure it will help many!

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors

