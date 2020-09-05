Justice League‘s Ray Fisher Pushes Back At Warner Bros. Over Joss Whedon’s ‘Gross, Abusive’ Behavior

Ray Fisher is speaking out against Warner Bros. after he made claims about the “abusive” behavior he allegedly encountered while working with Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League.

As you may recall, Fisher tweeted out some serious allegations against the film’s writer/fill-in director on July 1:

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment”

ICYMI, Johns served as the President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment while the film was being made, and Berg was a producer. And now, Warner Bros. is speaking out, claiming that the Cyborg actor did not cooperate with an investigation following his complaints.

On Friday, Warner Bros. responded with a lengthy statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly:

“In July, Ray Fisher’s representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League. The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League. In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he’d had with the film’s creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film’s writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.” The statement continued, referencing a tweet made on Friday by Fisher: “Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anyone under the bus,’ as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position.” In addition, the new statement from Warner Bros. claims that the 32-year-old “never alleged any actionable misconduct against him” and “declined to speak to the investigator” hired to look into his claims. However, Fisher is now claiming that this is untrue, and says he did speak to the investigator to the best of his ability: It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge. A>E 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OcOmcVZtub — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

