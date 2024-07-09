Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian -- And Jokingly Apologizes To All Her Exes!

Julia Fox is done with men!

On Monday, the model came out as lesbian! The Down The Drain author shared the update on TikTok while replying to a video by comedian Emily Gracin, who joked:

“I love it when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, ‘Aw, you hate that man.'”

Hah!

The OMG Fashun host stitched the clip and took a selfie-style video as she walked around under the bright sun, jokingly replying:

“Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

You live and you learn! LMFAO!

As Perezcious readers know, the 34-year-old married Peter Artemiev in 2018 and they now share a 3-year-old son Valentino. They ultimately divorced in 2020 and Julia publicly moved on with Kanye West in 2022 amid his split from Kim Kardashian. Their whirlwind romance only lasted about a month — and looking back, the fashionista has revealed it wasn’t what it seemed. In her memoir last year, she claimed the rapper only interacted “when the camera [was] on us,” making her wonder if it was all a “publicity stunt.”

She also previously said she and the musician never had sex before noting that she’s been celibate for the last two and a half years — shortly after her divorce. Maybe this pause helped her bring everything into perspective?! Either way, we’re so happy for Julia! Nothing better than figuring out how to live your most authentic life. Reactions?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

