OMG Julia Roberts' Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up In New Skateboarding Video! LOOK!

And it’s hard to believe Julia Roberts’ son is so grown up now!

On Monday, the Pretty Woman star’s husband Danny Moder took to Instagram to post a video of Phinnaeus, who is now — get ready for it — 20 years old! Wild, right?! Where did the time go?!

In the clip, which is set to the track Good Times Roll by The Cars, Phinnaeus can be seen showing off his impressive moves on a skateboard while wearing only a pair of navy blue pants and matching Vans. Danny captioned the video:

“who likes Butter?”

LOLz!

Check out the post (below):

Wow! Phinnaeus looks like a total pro shredding on the board!

It’s rare we get to see photos or videos of Phinnaeus, his twin sister Hazel, or 17-year-old brother Henry. The parents are super private when it comes to their kids! The last time Danny posted a pic of the trio was back on Mother’s Day — and that came after six years of zero posts of them! Wow!

Perhaps now that their children are older, Danny and Julia will give us all more of a peek into their family life! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

