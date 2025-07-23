Travis Kelce Jokes His Romance To Taylor Swift Is Just Like Pretty Woman: 'I'm Just An NFL Hooker!'

Hah! Travis Kelce is living his Pretty Woman fantasy!

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, the footballer had a big revelation! He was discussing Julia Roberts‘ film Pretty Woman with his bro Jason when the pair realized how many similarities there are between the tight end and the actress’ character, Vivian Ward. The Chiefs star suggested they “flip the script” and make a gender-swapped version of the film, saying:

“We need to make ‘Pretty Man,’ and we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn’t know where she’s going, she doesn’t know how to drive a car.”

Sound familiar?

Jason then called him out:

“You’re living Pretty Woman right now [dating Taylor Swift]. You are ‘Pretty Man.’ You’re living your own Julia Roberts’ [moment].”

LMFAO!

The brothers broke out into a laughing fit before Travis joked, referencing an iconic scene in the film:

“I’m wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home.”

He added:

“I’m just an NFL stripper, that’s it. I’m just an NFL hooker, man.”

Hah! He also recalled meeting Julia at the Eras Tour last year, adding:

“That’s why … when I met Julia it felt like we were the same person. It was so cool. She spoke to me in this movie.”

So freaking funny! Watch (below):

“i’m wearing nothing but a tie when taylor comes home” LMAOO pic.twitter.com/THbx68AoXy — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) July 23, 2025

And listen to the full episode here:

Maybe Travis should pitch this as his next role?! We’d watch!

[Image via New Heights/Touchstone Pictures/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]