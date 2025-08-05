Got A Tip?

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson & Son Daniel Show Support For Pamela Anderson In The SWEETEST Way!

Liam Neeson & Son Daniel Show Support For Pamela Anderson At Closing Of Play!

Now, there’s no denying how supportive Liam Neeson‘s youngest son, Daniel, is of his dad’s romance with Pamela Anderson!

After leaving a supportive comment under Pamela’s flirty photos of the new couple, the 28-year-old joined his famous father on Sunday to support the actress as she made her final performance as Marguerite Gautier in the play Camino Real at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, a source confirmed to People.

Related: Liam Made The First Move! New Details About Romance With Pamela! 

See a look at her stunning performance:

Later that night, the group appeared on Watch What Happens Live when the host, Andy Cohen, offered his support to the budding new romance, saying:

“The question that I’m not asking the two of you tonight is what’s going on between the two of you. I do just want to say, as a very old friend … all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say.”

Andy turned to the audience, where Daniel had a front-row seat, adding, “Right?” Daniel smiled and agreed, saying, “Yes.” Aw! Watch:

So cute!!

Liam has also gotten the nod of approval from his late wife Natasha Richardson‘s family. So sweet!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN & Bravo/X (Twitter)]

Aug 05, 2025 08:00am PDT

