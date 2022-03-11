Jussie Smollett's Reaction To Staged Hate Crime Sentencing Is A DISTURBING Warning: 'If Anything Happens To Me...'

Jussie Smollett‘s fate has finally been revealed.

The former Empire actor was sentenced on Thursday to 150 days in jail for lying to the police more than three years after he told law enforcement he was the victim of an alleged hate crime. He was also sentenced to 30 months in felony probation and ordered to pay the city of Chicago $120,106 in restitution, plus pay a $25,000 fine. When handing down the sentence, Judge James Linn slammed Smollett, saying:

“You’re not the victim of a racist hate crime, you’re not the victim of a homopobic hate crime, you’re just a charlatan pretending to be the victim of a hate crime and that’s shameful especially. You have another side of you that is profoundly arrogant and selfish and narcissistic and that bad side of you came out during the course of this. Your performance on the witness stand, this can only be described as pure perjury. You got on the witness stand… you committed hour upon hour upon hour of pure perjury.”

Let’s just say, Smollett did NOT take it well. He then abruptly declared out in the middle of court:

“Your honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury. I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that. I respect you, your honor. I respect your decision.”

Whoa. We REALLY hope he doesn’t try to hurt himself.

As you may know, the 39-year-old actor claimed in January 2019 that two men had jumped him, placed a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, and hurled homophobic and racist slurs at him. Smollett also said the men, who were later revealed to be the Osundairo brothers, yelled “MAGA country.”

When investigators started investigating the incident, they realized that his claims weren’t adding up. Soon, they charged him with disorderly conduct and lying to the police about the hate crime. Smollett pleaded not guilty, continuously denying that the attack was a hoax. However, the jury convicted the singer on six counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report back in December.

