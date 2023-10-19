Jussie Smollett Entering Rehab After ‘Extremely Difficult Past Few Years’

Jussie Smollett is working on himself.

According to TMZ on Wednesday, a rep for the 41-year-old actor revealed he entered an outpatient rehab facility for treatment after an “extremely difficult” couple of years. The rep said in a statement:

“Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.”

Related: Shannon Beador Enrolls In Outpatient Treatment Program After DUI Arrest

It’s unknown what he’s getting treatment for at this time. But this news comes amid his ongoing appeal in his criminal case in Chicago. As you most likely know, the Empire alum was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to the police about being a victim of a 2019 hate crime. Jussie was sentenced to 150 days in prison and ordered to pay the city of Chicago $120,106 in restitution, plus a $25,000 fine.

But in a shocking turn of events, he ended up being released for his appeal after only spending six days behind bars! Jussie has since been spotted out and about and even directed a film project with Vivica A. Fox while the legal process plays out. And now he appears to be in rehab to get some help.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]