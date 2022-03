Jussie Smollett is out of jail now, but before his release we chimed in. This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version!

Do they allow inmates to take CBD in jail? They should! Thankfully, if you’re reading this now, U can get the best gummies and muscle relief gels at MyTrue10.com