Talking KANYE WEST with Dr. Drew! | Perez Hilton

Podcast time! Our latest episode is out! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or CLICK HERE to listen now! In addition to hot topics, we also chat with Dr Drew. Here’s a little preview of that! Also this week: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson – are they to blame for any of the drama? Cardi B‘s unprofessionalism! Should Naomi Osaka quit tennis? Khloe Kardashian‘s new man! The Jussie Smollett verdict! And so much more! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Mar 16, 2022 15:31pm PDT