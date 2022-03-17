Hoovering: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cardi B, Dr. Drew And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Podcast - WATCH Here!

Pete Davidson may now be a willing participant in all of this Kim Kardashian /Kanye West divorce drama. Kim is clapping back at a Kanye claim. Cardi B has dropped out of a movie and we will explain why. Breaking down the Jussie Smollett verdict. Khloe Kardashian seems to have picked another gem to date. And MORE! Watch!
Mar 17, 2022 09:45am PDT