Justin Bieber 'Can Barely Sleep' Since Hailey Bieber’s Blood Clot Health Scare

Hailey Bieber is on the mend, but her husband is understandably still concerned.

As we previously reported, Hailey revealed over the weekend that she had been hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain. The health scare is super terrifying, particularly coming on the heels of Justin Bieber’s recent bout of COVID-19. Luckily, she’s recovering and seems to be doing just fine now. But apparently, her hubby hasn’t let his guard down.

A source for People revealed:

“Hailey doesn’t want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them. Justin is still very worried. He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests.”

OMG, that simultaneously warms and breaks our hearts. We hope he gets some rest, but we also totally understand that the singer would be extra cautious and vigilant in the aftermath of such an event.

His wife previously shared details of the situation on her Instagram Story, explaining:

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

She continued:

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple was already spotted out and about on Sunday, hanging at Soho House in West Hollywood. An eyewitness dished that they grabbed food (pancakes and berries for the Ghost artist) and Hailey “was curled up on Justin’s lap while he rubbed her legs.” Comfort food and cuddles — we definitely relate to that reaction to a health scare.

The 28-year-old subtly referenced the situation in an Instagram on Friday, sharing a snap of the pair backstage on his Justice tour. He captioned the shot:

“Can’t keep this one down “

We can’t imagine how frightening this was — and how scared they must still be — but Hailey clearly has an amazing support system in Justin. Wishing her continued good health and a restful recovery.

