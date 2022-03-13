Barack Obama Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Barack Obama has COVID-19.

The 60-year-old former president revealed his diagnosis on social media Sunday afternoon, saying he has been experiencing a “scratchy throat” for a couple of days but other than that felt alright at this time. And thankfully, he said that Michelle Obama has tested negative. Obama wrote:

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

It is unknown where the politician contracted the virus — but it seems like the result came in on March 13 based on his post.

Since the start of the pandemic two years ago, Obama has been very vocal about getting the COVID-19 vaccines when they became available last year. He said in a statement on Facebook in March 2021:

“Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again. So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life.”

This is a good reminder to everyone to continue to do everything they can to reduce the effects of COVID, such as wearing masks in public spaces and getting vaccinated and boosted — if you have not done so yet.

We are wishing Barack a speedy recovery!

