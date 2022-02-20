Justin Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hours ago, earlier on Sunday morning, we reported that Queen Elizabeth was “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms” after it was announced that she tested positive this weekend as part of this ongoing worldwide pandemic. And now it would appear that the Canadian pop star is also dealing with the virus, which marks yet another high-profile recent diagnosis.

According to TMZ, Bieber has been forced to postpone “at least one concert date” on his new worldwide tour after he tested positive for the virus. A rep for the singer reported to the news outlet that Justin “found out Saturday” that he has COVID, but thankfully, he “is feeling OK” so far as he goes through rest and recovery.

The Canadian pop star had been scheduled to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night in Las Vegas, but that concert has already been postponed to the summer. His next tour stop after that is scheduled for Tuesday night in Glendale, Arizona, followed by a Thursday night show at The Forum in Los Angeles. It is unclear exactly when he contracted the virus, and so it is right now unclear whether he will have to postpone those tour dates, as well.

It’s tough timing for Bieber, who had just kicked off The Justice World Tour on Friday night in San Diego with his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, in the audience in San Diego to watch him perform. Obviously, at some point around that time, the Biebs unknowingly came into contact with the virus, and the positive test popped up on Saturday.

Hopefully, he won’t have to delay too many more concert tour dates while he goes through this. Obviously, those concerns are secondary, though: we especially hope that neither he nor anyone around him experiences any serious side effects from the virus as this pandemic continues.

Between positive diagnoses in both Bieber and the Queen on this late February Sunday, it’s a worthwhile reminder to the rest of us that this pandemic is not over, even if we all want it to be. And it’s a good reminder to continue to do smart, simple things to mitigate the effects of the virus, like wearing a mask in public places and getting vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible, if you haven’t already done so.

Here’s hoping Justin recovers quickly and fully in the coming days!

Sending all of our best wishes in this situation!

