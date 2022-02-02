Hailey Bieber Gives A Definitive Answer On Having Kids With Justin This Year!

Don’t start picking out baby names just yet.

Justin and Hailey Bieber got married very young, and people have been curious about the next chapter basically since they walked down the aisle: when will the Biebers have babies? Baby Bieber fever has only been increased by how much the pop star clearly wants to be a dad (he’s on record as wanting to “have as many [kids] as Hailey is willing to push out”). His wife, meanwhile, has been a bit less gung-ho about becoming a young mom, at least publicly.

Now, despite a recent report that the couple were “more than ready” for kids, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter has pressed pause on the pregnancy speculation once again. Yes, we’re getting closer to Baby Bieber, but it’s not going to be 2022. In a new interview, she told WSJ Magazine:

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

Sorry, folks! But the 25-year-old has her reasons for waiting. She explained:

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?”

Seriously, Hailey has plenty of time to achieve her own success and then become a mom – as she well knows:

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Ain’t that the truth! There’s absolutely no rush to have kids… although her over-eager husband might feel differently. After all, in his Justin Bieber: Our World doc, he mused:

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully, we squish out a nugget.”

It doesn’t sound like Hailey will be, um, squishing anything out in the near future. Thankfully, despite his parenting dreams, the Peaches singer also respects his wife’s feelings on the matter; as he told Ellen DeGeneres, “it’s her body, so whatever she wants to do.”

We have no doubt that Justin will get the family he’s always dreamed of in due time. But we have to commend Hailey for taking her time and waiting until she’s ready to make that big leap!

