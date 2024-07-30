Hailey & Justin Bieber's Marriage Works Because He Can Trust Her -- And Few Others In 'Cutthroat' Showbiz

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey may have their coming baby on the brain, but they’ve also got their marriage in their sights, as well!

Of course, back in May, the pop star and his model wife announced that they are expecting their first child together. And while the parenthood era of their lives is upon them, they’re still focused on each other. Especially because there are so many unsettling temptations and adversities swirling around the Baby singer in the music business!

On Tuesday, People spoke to several sources about the tight-knit couple, who first tied the knot in 2018 and then had a second marriage ceremony a year later. As far as being parents goes, one source explained that they are 100% ready to enter this new phase of their lives together:

“They’re ready to become parents. They’re planning for the baby’s arrival and it’s very cute. They are super committed to their marriage, but also to being the best parents possible.”

Awww!

Of course, this follows just days after Hailey came out in a W Magazine cover story to reveal that she’s not “super close” with anyone in her own family right now. That includes her own father, actor Stephen Baldwin, and her mother, graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin.

But it sure sounds like she has found a new source of love and support in the Biebs! And he’s found it in Hailey just the same! A second source explained that the couple has rallied around each other after Justin has come to find it difficult to trust people in the music business during his career thus far:

“The music industry is a cutthroat world and it’s difficult to trust people. He’s had major trust issues and thinks everyone wants something from him. He has a small circle of friends.”

And his beloved wife is at the very center of that circle! The first source added:

“Hailey has always been very supportive of Justin. She’s his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on.”

A friend of the couple added more on that dynamic, too:

“She’s been a grounding force for Justin. Her family is who they are, but she always wanted her own identity. … She’s really figured out who she wants to be and works really hard. They will be super hands-on parents.”

Loves it!

It’s not just parenthood that has them hands-on, either. While the early years of navigating a high-profile marriage “hasn’t been easy” according to that same friend, Hailey has stepped up to be a guiding force for her beloved husband. As he perennially figures out his next career moves, she’s right there with advice and counsel:

“She’s very involved and helps him make decisions.”

And their faith is right there, too. An industry source spoke to the mag, as well, acknowledging that Justin and Hailey’s turn to focus on their Christian faith is no accident or afterthought. While both have been open about struggles with mental health and the price of fame at various points throughout their lives, faith has become a rock for them:

“Justin and Hailey are really involved in their church community. … They’re very religious and lean on their faith.”

Ultimately, with a baby on the way and parenthood ahead, the first source summed it all up with five encouraging words:

“They will be great parents.”

We have no doubt about that part!

