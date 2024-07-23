Hailey Bieber Reveals She's 'Not Super Close' With Famous Baldwin Family After Dad's Upsetting Prayer Request!

Is Hailey Bieber saying she cut ties with her fam??

In a W Magazine cover story out on Tuesday, Justin Bieber‘s wife revealed she’s distanced herself from the Baldwin family. The 27-year-old seemingly tried to downplay the reveal by insisting she’s just too “independent” to need her famous relatives, sharing:

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Well, at least there’s not some dark past making her turn away. In fact, the model went on to say she had a “fairly normal childhood” despite her famous father Stephen Baldwin and acting uncles Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin, and William Baldwin. That said, she knows how privileged she was! She dished:

“Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.”

Innerestingly, this comment comes a few months after her father made disconcerting Instagram comments about Hailey and Justin amid marriage trouble rumors. TMZ sources said his daughter was “not pleased” by the public prayer request because it was “drawing attention to” the couple.

Once Hailey opened up about her pregnancy, fans realized Stephen was likely cryptically speaking about the bun in the oven. That, of course, could account for why Hailey was so upset about him putting even more attention on them — as she was not ready to go public!

But do you think she distanced herself from Stephen because of this?? It’s hard to tell if she was just talking about her immediate family, like mom Kennya Baldwin and older sister Alaia, or other relatives — like Uncle Alec, who is dealing with his own controversies at the moment. Hmm.

Either way, it’s clear she’s only focused on one family right now: her own! The Rhode Beauty founder noted she’s hoping to head somewhere more private to begin the next chapter of her life with JB. She’s currently expecting her first baby with the pop star, who she said was “waiting” for her in Idaho where they are living part-time. Cool! But hopefully, she doesn’t distance herself too much from her loved ones. She’s gonna want support amid parenthood!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

