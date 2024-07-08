Justin Bieber Was Paid HOW MUCH To Perform At Indian Billionaire Heir’s Wedding?!

Justin Bieber just cashed a MAJOR check! And it sounds like he had a blast earning it!

The pop star is MILLIONS of dollars richer after serenading Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani and spouse Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai over the weekend. And according to Entertainment Tonight, he got paid a whopping $10 MILLION for it! OMFG! Truly securing the bag for when baby Bieber arrives!

Related: Travis Kelce Tears Up Watching Taylor Swift Perform Love Son Mashup For Him!

An eyewitness told the outlet on Monday:

“Justin was dancing and vibing to the songs all over the stage. He was smiling while the audience sang his songs into his mic.”

He probably missed performing after having to cancel his world tour!

The eyewitness noted that he “played his best tracks, from Baby to Peaches, and the performance lasted about an hour or so.” The insider then added:

“The majority female crowd felt fangirl moments when he performed! It was an absolutely unforgettable experience!”

See some pictures and videos from the even (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Was his performance worth $10 mil? We’d certainly cash that check! LOLz!!

Sound OFF with your takes in the comments down below!

[Images via Justin Bieber & GQ/YouTube]