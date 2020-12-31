Justin Bieber Has Found His Calling?! He's Reportedly Studying To Become A Minister!

From the looks of this news, it appears Justin Bieber is ready to take the next step on his path towards spiritual fulfillment!

It’s no secret the 26-year-old pop music superstar has long been finding his religion — including his devotion to the now-embattled Hillsong Church and disgraced former pastor Carl Lentz. But if this source is really right, then the Biebs appears to be poised to take on a whole new level of religiosity!

According to an insider who spoke to OK! Magazine, the Canadian-born sensation is studying to become a minister! And as it turns out, he has Hillsong to thank for it — and Lentz’s scandal, too!

The insider revealed more about Justin’s mindset going into his apparent commitment to the church, saying (below):

“Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church.”

Awww! That’s nice!

For what it’s worth, the Sorry singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have long shared their faith interests. More recently, they received religious marital counseling from Pastor Judah Smith of the megachurch Churchdome before tying the knot, too. So it’s clear there’s a commitment there!

But it was actually Lentz that got Justin thinking about entering the ministry in the first place. Not only for the former pastor’s guidance and mentoring of the performer in his teen years, but the recent shocking scandal also played a role!

The source explained:

“Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order. Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him. He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.”

Wouldn’t that be something!

Come to think of it, though, why not have the Biebs as a spiritual leader in 2021?! After a crazy 2020, what else could really go wrong, anyway?? (Don’t answer that…)

As for what kind of a minister he’d be, that’s as good as anyone’s guess. FWIW, Justin did open up a bit about his spirituality in a 2019 Vogue interview, as you may recall. At the time, the crooner downplayed any commitment to hardline Christianity and sounded extremely open and accepting, explaining:

“I wouldn’t consider myself religious. That confuses a lot of people because they’re like, Well, you go to church. I believe in the story of Jesus — that’s the simplicity of what I believe. But I don’t believe in all the religious elitism and pretentiousness, like people are better than you because they come to church, like you have to go to church and dress a certain way. I get sensitive when religion comes up because it’s been so hurtful to a lot of people. I don’t want to be thought of as someone who stands for any of the injustice that religion has done and does do.”

Surprisingly well said, Justin!

What say U, Perezcious readers?! Does Justin have what it takes to be a man of faith?? Will this interfere with his music career?! Is this the right move to make, or nah?

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar]